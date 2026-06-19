Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of June 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the official results of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery of today, June 19. Ticket holders across the country are eagerly awaiting the 8:00 PM live broadcast, which features a top jackpot prize of INR 1 crore. The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday lottery draw will take place in Kohima.

The daily INR 6 ticket draws remain highly popular among participants, serving as a prominent component of the state-regulated lottery network. The evening execution (Dear Horizon Friday) concludes Nagaland's three-part Friday schedule, following the early afternoon "Dear Victory" draw. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery. Dear Horizon Friday

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Horizon Friday Weekly Lottery Here

The Nagaland State Lottery Department utilises a structured multi-tier reward system to distribute varying financial payouts across thousands of ticket numbers of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery. While the top prize creates singular life-changing opportunities, the smaller secondary and tertiary tiers ensure a broader spectrum of returns for daily participants.

The Directorate issues strict advisory protocols regarding the preservation of winning tickets of the Dear Horizon Friday lottery draw. Slipholders who identify their exact digits on the verified government PDF are instructed to maintain their paper coupons in pristine physical condition, as damaged or torn tickets are legally void. All official claims for Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery must be presented within the fixed 30-day window following the initial date of result publication.

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery is being played today, June 19. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery of June 19 include "Nagaland lottery result today", "Lottery Sambad", "Dear Horizon Friday", "Nagaland State Lottery", "Dear Lottery result 8 PM" and "Sambad lottery result 19 June 2026".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).