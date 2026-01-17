Kohima, January 17: The Nagaland State Lotteries will declare the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery results of today, January 17, shortly. Organised by the Nagaland State Lottery Department, the Dear Lucky Saturday lottery draw is among the most sought-after weekly lotteries due to its substantial prize money and widespread participation. The high-stakes lottery, which remains one of the most popular state-run gaming events in Northeast India, offers a grand first prize of INR 1 Crore to a single lucky ticket holder. The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery will begin at 8 PM.

Lottery players who bought tickets for Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday lottery can verify their winning numbers and detailed results online. The results can be checked on platforms such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Nagaland lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the Nagaland lottery, which has been provided below. For those following the Nagaland State Lottery, specifically the Dear Lucky Saturday (8 PM) draw, certain keywords consistently trend on search engines and social media platforms. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of January 16 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Where and How to Check Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Results

These terms are used by participants to find live results, charts, and prize details. "Lottery Sambad Result Today", "Nagaland State Lottery Result 8 PM", "Dear Lucky Saturday Result Live", "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 17 January 2026" and "Dear Lottery Result Chart 2026" are some of the trending terms used by participants of the Nagaland lottery. Players can visit the following portals - nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to check the results and winning numbers of the Dear Lucky Saturday lottery draw.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Lucky Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

They can also watch the online telecast of the Nagaland lottery draw of today, January 17, above. The Nagaland State Lottery Department maintains a strict 30-day window for claiming prizes. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery are required to follow a specific protocol to ensure their winnings are processed securely. These include the presentation of the original winning ticket and the claim form. Lotteries are legally permitted in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Assam.

The "Dear" series - which includes morning, evening, and night draws - is particularly valued for its affordability, with tickets typically priced at just INR 6, making the INR 1 crore jackpot an accessible dream for many.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).