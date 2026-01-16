Kolkata, January 16: The Nagaland Dear Horizon Friday Lottery results for January 16, 2026, have been officially announced, drawing significant attention from lottery enthusiasts across the country. Conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery, the Dear Horizon Night draw is among the most sought-after weekly lotteries due to its substantial prize money and widespread participation.

This Friday’s draw featured a first prize of INR 1 crore, reinforcing Nagaland Lottery’s reputation as one of India’s most reliable and rewarding state-run lottery systems. Ticket holders who purchased the Dear Horizon Night Lottery, scheduled at 8 PM, can now verify their winning numbers and detailed results online. The results are available on platforms such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-36 Lottery Result of 16.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Lottery operations remain legally permitted in only 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Assam. Among these, Nagaland’s lottery ecosystem continues to stand out for its transparent draw process, frequent prize distributions, and accessible ticket pricing. With tickets priced as low as INR 6, the lottery attracts participants from diverse economic backgrounds, offering a chance at life-changing winnings. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Crown Friday Lottery Result of January 16 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland Lottery Live Streaming Below

The Dear Horizon series, particularly its Friday night edition, enjoys strong popularity due to consistent prize payouts and a large network of authorised sellers. Players are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the published results and follow official guidelines for prize claims.

For timely announcements, verified results, and real-time updates on upcoming draws, readers are encouraged to stay connected with LatestLY, which continues to provide comprehensive coverage of Nagaland Lottery results and live draw updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).