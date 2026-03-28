Kohima, March 28: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is conducting the high-stakes, Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery draw of today, March 28. As one of the three major daily draws organised by the state, the 8:00 PM "Lucky" series continues to be a primary focus for participants across India due to its government-regulated transparency and life-changing jackpot. The Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery is structured to provide a wide distribution of rewards across multiple tiers.

The first prize is a bumper INR 1 crore, awarded to a single lucky ticket holder who matches the full winning number and series. The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery draw will begin at 8 PM, with the draw being held in Kohima. Tickets for the evening draw (Dear Lucky Saturday) are priced at a nominal INR 6, maintaining accessibility for a broad demographic of participants. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery of March 28. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Elite Saturday Lottery Result of March 28 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Lucky Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

The results of the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery are drawn at the Directorate's facility in Kohima under the supervision of government-appointed judges. The winning numbers for the 8 PM draw will be published on official portals and distributed via the Nagaland Government Gazette shortly after the live draw is completed. Nagaland lottery players can watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery to know the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

Winners of today's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Nagaland State Government Gazette. To claim a prize, the physical ticket must remain intact and free of damage. All claims must be initiated within 30 days of the result declaration to ensure eligibility for payment. Earlier today, the state also successfully concluded the Dear Vision (1 PM) and Dear Elite (6 PM) draws. For the 1 PM Vision draw, the top prize of INR 1 Crore was secured by ticket number 86K 13319. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of March 28 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).