The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery draw of today, April 26. The 8:00 PM evening draw (Dear Magic Sunday), which remains one of the most anticipated events in the state's lottery calendar, will conclude with the announcement of several high-value prizes, including the prominent INR 1 crore jackpot. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday lottery.

The results of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery are drawn under the supervision of government officials to ensure procedural integrity. Participants of Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published on the Nagaland Lotteries website or via the Lottery Sambad gazette. For those who have secured a winning ticket, the claim process follows a strict legal timeline. Winners of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery draw must present their claims within 30 days of the result declaration. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of April 26, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Magic Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

For prizes exceeding INR 10,000, winners of the Dear Magic Sunday must submit the original ticket, a completed claim form, and government-approved identification to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. Nagaland lottery players can also watch the online telecast of today's Nagaland lottery above to get the latest updates on the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery. The Nagaland State Lottery is a government-regulated initiative that serves as a significant source of revenue for state development projects.

The "Dear" series is particularly popular due to its daily draws, featuring different themes like "Magic," "Ostri", and "Falcon". These draws provide a legal and structured gaming environment for citizens across Nagaland and neighbouring states, where the sale of these tickets is permitted. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Magic Sunday lottery draw is presently underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).