ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: Hosts ENG-W Open Account With Thumping Win Over SL-W

The highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, featuring 12 nations battling for global supremacy, commenced on June 12 in England and Wales. As the tournament enters its second day, the hosts, England, have already made a significant statement, asserting their dominance in the opening fixture against Sri Lanka in Group 2. In a spectacular opening match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Friday, June 12, England Women showcased a powerful performance, defeating Sri Lanka Women by a massive 87 runs. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table.

The tournament features 12 teams divided into two competitive groups of six. Each team plays five group matches, with the top two sides from each group advancing directly to the semi-finals. Often referred to as the 'group of death' due to its highly competitive mix of powerhouse teams, Group A features heavyweights alongside traditional Asian rivals. Group B features the host nation, England, alongside defending champions, subcontinental and Caribbean sides, as well as a distinct European flavor with the inclusion of both Ireland and Scotland.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With NRR

Group 1

Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Points NRR Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Group 2

Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Points NRR England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.350 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.350 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

(Note: Points are awarded as 2 for a win, 1 for a tie/no result, and 0 for a loss. Net Run Rate (NRR) is calculated by subtracting the average runs per over conceded from the average runs per over scored.)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Today's Fixtures (June 13, 2026)

Cricket fans can look forward to a triple-header on Saturday, June 13, which will further shape the group standings:

Scotland vs Ireland

Time: 10:30 AM BST (3:00 PM IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Context: A historic encounter for Scotland, making their maiden appearance in the main draw of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Australia vs South Africa

Time: 2:30 PM BST (7:00 PM IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Context: A highly anticipated Group 1 clash between two strong contenders, with Australia entering as top-ranked and six-time champions, and South Africa aiming to build on recent consistent performances.

West Indies vs New Zealand

Time: 6:30 PM BST (11:00 PM IST)

Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Context: Defending champions New Zealand take on the West Indies in what promises to be an exciting Group 2 encounter.

Where to Watch

Cricket enthusiasts globally can catch all the action from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026:

India: Live telecast on Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on JioHotstar.

United Kingdom & Ireland: Broadcast live across Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. Digital streaming is available via the Sky Sports app. Selected matches, including the opening game, home nations' group matches, semi-finals, and the final, will also be available free-to-air on Sky Mix and the Sky Sports app (without subscription). The tournament opener was additionally shown on Sky Sports' YouTube channel and Sky One.

USA & Canada: Fans across the United States and Canada can watch on Willow TV and Willow TV Canada, with streaming available via Willow Sports on major FAST platforms, Sling TV (Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans), and Cricbuzz.

Australia: Free coverage of all matches is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video in Australia for anyone with an Amazon account.

As the tournament progresses, the points tables will undergo frequent changes, making every match crucial for teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals. Fans are eagerly awaiting more thrilling encounters as the world's best women cricketers compete for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).