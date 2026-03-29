Kohima, March 29: The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most popular and legally sanctioned lottery systems in India, managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Among its daily offerings, the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery draw stands out as a highly anticipated event that concludes the week with substantial prize opportunities. The results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery will be declared soon. The live draw of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery will begin at 8 PM.

The Nagaland State Lottery operates three distinct "Dear" draws every Sunday, but the Dear Magic (Dear Magic Sunday) is specifically the evening draw. The Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery draw offers a tiered reward system, ensuring that while one person hits the massive jackpot of INR 1 crore, thousands of others can still claim smaller cash prizes. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery of March 29. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of March 29, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Magic Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery results? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Lottery players check the live results of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery on the official Nagaland State Lotteries website or through the widely used Lottery Sambad platforms. They can also watch the online telecast of today's Nagaland lottery to get the latest updates about the 8 PM Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of March 29 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland lottery players can also visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify their winning numbers of today's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery. Trending keywords used by lottery players while looking for the results and winning numbers of the Dear Magic Sunday lottery include "Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 8 PM", "Dear Magic Sunday Result Today", "Lottery Sambad 29.03.2026", "Nagaland State Lottery Result Live", "Dear Magic Sunday 1 Crore Winner", and "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).