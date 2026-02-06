Mumbai, February 06: Shillong Teer Result is one of the most searched lottery results in India, especially among fans of archery-based lotteries in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result today for February 06, 2026, is eagerly awaited by thousands of players who participate in both the morning and evening draws. The game, run by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is popular for its unique format, where the winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. If you are looking for the Shillong Teer Result Chart for February 06, simply scroll down and know the winning numbers.

"Shillong Teer Result", "Shillong Teer common number", "Shillong Teer hit number", and "Shillong Teer target number" are among the top keywords used by players to track results and trends. The winning numbers are declared for two rounds each day. Players participate in multiple sessions such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai thorughout the day. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-609 Lottery Result of 05.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Shillong Teer Result on February 06, 2026: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

If you are looking to check the Shillong Teer winning numbers, you may visit websites like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can click on the option “Shillong Teer Result for February 06, 2026” on any of these websites and check the live winning numbers. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 05, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 81

Second Round - 12

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 12

Second Round - 04

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 28

Second Round - 07

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 37

Second Round - 28

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 92

Second Round - 70

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 10

Second Round - 29

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 85

Second Round - 11

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 42

Second Round - 21

Shillong Teer winning numbers are decided based on the total number of arrows that hit the target during each round of the archery game held at the Polo Ground. Around 50 archers shoot a fixed number of arrows, usually 30 in the First Round and 20 in the Second Round, and the final winning number is formed from the last two digits of the total arrows that successfully strike the target.

