Shillong Teer Result Today, May 6, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

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The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will declare the Shillong Teer Results of today, May 6, soon. The daily archery-based lottery, held at the historic Polo Ground, remains a central fixture of Meghalaya's sporting and betting culture. Participants who placed bets on all Teer can now access the latest winning numbers on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.

Governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the Shillong Teer games are one of the few legally sanctioned betting activities in the region, drawing interest from both residents and enthusiasts across India. The results for Shillong Teer Games are released in two distinct rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 5, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 6, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

For today's Shillong Teer draw, the winning numbers will be determined by the total number of arrows hitting the target during the live archery sessions. Lottery players can head to websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check today's Shillong Teer Results. They can also find the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 6 below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 89

Second Round - 09

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 19

Second Round - 98

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Are Shillong Teer Games Played?

Unlike conventional digital lotteries, the Shillong Teer is based on physical skill. In the first round, 50 professional archers shoot 30 arrows each at a bamboo target within a two-minute window. In the second round, the intensity increases as archers shoot 20 arrows each. The winning number is derived from the last two digits of the total count of arrows that successfully hit the target. For example, if 1,577 arrows hit the target, the winning number for that round is 77. This unique mechanism ensures that the Shillong Teer Result is tied directly to a live, verifiable athletic event. Participants are advised to cross-check their tickets with the official Shillong Teer Result Chart available at authorised centres and official websites like meghalayateer.com.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).