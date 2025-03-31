Mumbai, March 31: Shillong Teer, an archery-based lottery rooted in Meghalaya’s traditions, has announced its latest results for Sunday, March 31, 2025, through the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Enthusiasts eagerly check the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2, as well as the Shillong Teer Result Chart for the latest winning numbers. Popular sessions include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, with results available on meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 31 below.
Deeply embedded in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, the Shillong Teer lottery is an archery-based betting game that draws thousands of participants each day. Enthusiasts closely monitor the Shillong Teer Result Chart to keep track of their luck. Combining tradition with thrill, this distinctive lottery continues to captivate gaming fans. Stay informed with the Shillong Lottery Result Chart for March 31 and see if your selected numbers bring you a win today! Shillong Teer Results Today, March 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.
Shillong Teer Result on March 31, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers
The Shillong Teer Result is available online, and players can check it on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To find the results for March 29, 2025, simply visit these sites and look for the section labeled "Shillong Teer Result for March 29." The winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 will be displayed there. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?
What Is Shillong Teer?
Shillong Teer is a distinctive lottery game rooted in archery, widely played in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game takes place in two rounds each day. Archers aim at a target, and the winning numbers are derived from the last two digits of the total arrows that strike the target.
Participants place their bets beforehand, and those whose chosen numbers match the results win cash prizes. Combining elements of tradition, skill, and chance, Shillong Teer has gained immense popularity. The daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are eagerly awaited and easily accessible online.
