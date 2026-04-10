The Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery, conducted by the Sikkim State Lottery department, remains one of the most popular evening draws in the region. Held every Friday at 6:00 PM, the draw offers participants a high-stakes opportunity for a minimal investment, with tickets priced at just INR 6. Managed by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, the system is recognised for its transparency and strict government oversight. The results of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday lottery will be declared soon.

The Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery is known for its life-changing top prize and a multi-tiered reward system that ensures numerous winners in every draw. It is worth noting that the draw of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday lottery takes place in Gangtok under the supervision of state officials to ensure complete fairness. Results are published promptly after the 6:00 PM draw on official government portals and through authorised local distributors. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of April 10, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery Here

Winners of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today, April 10, are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official results immediately. Prizes must be claimed within 30 days of the draw date. For prizes exceeding INR 10,000, winners of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday lottery must submit a prescribed claim form along with a copy of their PAN card, Aadhaar card, and passport-sized photographs to the Director of Sikkim State Lotteries. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 10, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning, Night, Khanapara, Juwai and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery, which has been provided above. Beyond the individual excitement, the Sikkim State Lottery serves as a significant revenue generator for the state. Trending keywords for Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery include "Sikkim State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Crown Friday 6 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Today 6 PM", "Dear Lottery Result Today 10 April 2026", "Sikkim Dear Crown Result Live", "Sikkim Lottery Sambad 6 PM Chart", "Dear Crown Friday 1 Crore Winner" and "Sikkim State Lottery Result".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).