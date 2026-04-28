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Information INDIA Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of April 28, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today, April 28. Today's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery promises to be exciting as lottery players await the names of the winners of the Sikkim lottery. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

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The Sikkim Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery is one of the most popular weekly lotteries conducted by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. Known for its life-changing jackpot of INR 1 crore and transparent draw process, it attracts thousands of participants every Tuesday. The live draw of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery will begin at 6 PM. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of today's lottery.

The Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery is designed with multiple prize tiers, ensuring a wide distribution of winnings among participants. The ticket price is generally affordable, typically set at INR 6. The Sikkim lottery draw is conducted using a mechanical draw machine to ensure total randomness and fairness. Results are typically published live on official portals and distributed via the Government Gazette shortly after the winning numbers are picked. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Here

The results of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery will be announced live from Sikkim's Gangtok. Winners of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery claim prizes upto INR 10,000 directly through authorised lottery agents or distributors. For prizes above INR 10,000 and the INR 1 crore jackpot, winners must submit a formal claim to the Director of Sikkim State Lotteries. It must be noted that lottery winnings in India are subject to a 30 per cent income tax plus applicable taxes.

Lotteries are legal in the state of Sikkim, as it is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998. Trending keywords for Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery include "Sikkim State Lottery Result", "Dear Prestige Tuesday Result", "Lottery Sambad Today 6 PM", "Sikkim Lottery Result Today Live", "Dear Prestige Tuesday Winning Numbers", "Sikkim State Lottery 1 Crore Prize", and "Sikkim State Lottery Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).