Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of May 13, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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Wondering where and how to check Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery of May 13? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries continues its schedule of government-authorised draws today, Wednesday, May 13. As part of the state’s regular lottery program, participants across the country are awaiting the results of the Dear Regal Wednesday lottery, which is being held under the supervision of the state finance department to ensure transparency and public trust.

The Sikkim State Lottery department conducts various draws throughout the week, offering participants multiple opportunities to engage with the state-run system. Today’s schedule features the popular Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery, whose live draw will begin at 6:00 PM. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of May 12, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Here

The first prize for the Dear Regal Wednesday lottery draw is INR 1 crore, which will be awarded to one lucky ticket winner. The Sikkim State Lottery Department emphasises an official and transparent process for result declaration. Participants can verify their ticket numbers against the official winning list as soon as it is released by the department. Results of the Dear Regal Wednesday lottery are published on the official IPR Sikkim website and through authorised lottery news portals.

Winners of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery are advised to cross-reference their ticket serial numbers and series codes carefully. For those interested in the latest updates, they can watch the online telecast of the Dear Regal Wednesday lottery, which has been provided above. Trending keywords for Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery include "Sikkim Dear Lottery Result", "Dear Regal Wednesday 6 PM", "Sikkim State Lottery Result Today", "Sikkim Lottery Live Result", "Dear Lottery Result 6 PM Live", and "Lottery Sambad Today".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).