Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of May 27 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Are you participating in the Sikkim Lottery and searching for the Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result today? If yes, you are at the right place. The much-awaited Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery result for May 27, 2026, will be announced today, bringing anticipation and excitement to lottery enthusiasts across India.

The official results of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery will be declared from Gangtok, the headquarters of the Sikkim State Lotteries. Participants who have purchased tickets can watch the live streaming of the draw, where the winning numbers and prize details will be revealed shortly. The live draw process ensures transparency and allows ticket holders to verify the results in real time. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of May 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result Live Streaming

As per the prize structure, the first prize winner of today’s Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery will receive a bumper prize of INR 1 crore, making it one of the most popular weekly lottery draws in the state. Additionally, the authorized seller of the winning first-prize ticket will receive a commission of INR 5 lakh. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Lottery Result of May 27, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The official announcement of the lottery result is scheduled for 6:00 PM today. Once declared, the complete list of winning numbers and prize categories will be made available through authorized platforms. Participants are advised to carefully cross-check their ticket numbers and follow the official guidelines for prize claims.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).