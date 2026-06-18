Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of June 18, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Sikkim State Lotteries will shortly declare the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery results for today, June 18. The much-awaited results will be announced from Gangtok, Sikkim, bringing excitement to thousands of lottery enthusiasts across the country who purchased tickets for this draw.

Participants who bought tickets for the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery on June 18 will be able to check the full list of winning numbers and results once they are officially released. As per the usual schedule, the announcement will take place in the evening hours, and results will be made available shortly after the draw is completed.

Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Live Streaming

Lottery lovers can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery, where the winning ticket numbers and prize details will be declared in real time. The live draw ensures transparency and allows participants to follow the results as they happen.

It is important for ticket holders to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially announced results. Winners are advised to keep their original lottery tickets safe, as these are mandatory for claiming prizes. Any mismatch or damage to the ticket may lead to complications during the prize claim process.

Notably, the first prize for Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery stands at a massive INR 50 lakh, making it one of the most attractive weekly lottery draws in the country. Apart from the bumper first prize, several other attractive prizes are also up for grabs across different categories.

Once declared, detailed result sheets, including series-wise winning numbers, will be available for public viewing. Participants are encouraged to rely only on official and verified sources while checking the results for June 18.

Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result June 18, 2026: Prize Details

1st Prize: INR 50,00,000

INR 50,00,000 2nd Prize: INR 9,000

INR 9,000 3rd Prize: INR 450

INR 450 Consolation and other prizes: As per the official prize structure announced by the Sikkim State Lotteries.

The complete winning numbers list and result PDF will be updated immediately after the official declaration of the draw.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).