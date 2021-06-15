CEO of Innexo, David Jonathan Benouaich, says his company is preparing for an exciting and robust 2022. The company, which is heavily invested in the biotechnology industry, has plans to expand in 2022. Innexo invests in the research and development of novel drugs and cell therapy used to treat illnesses and other medical conditions.

"In this world, people are always looking for an avenue to grow and make money so investing in companies is very appealing. I'm deeply excited about the ongoing trend of emerging startups in the biotech industry. This exciting process diverts funds from the high tech industry to biotech, therefore, positioning it as a major field in the business. I think COVID-19 helped a lot in positioning the biotech industry in such a prioritized position," stated Benouaich.

David Jonathan Benouaich founded Innexo to provide financial support for R&D companies, emphasizing developing disruptive technologies in the medical and healthcare industry, primarily related to stem cells and exosomes. Innexo, which is short for Innovative Exosomes, provides the financial support for these companies to ensure their functionality and plan and execute the research and commercial strategy needed to achieve their goals.

The company is founded on a strategy of continuous growth, which Benouaich describes as a blessing. He encourages the startups he works with not to waste time but instead build a growth strategy. "Time is too precious, and life's too short to hesitate in growing when something is successful. And vice versa, if something doesn't work – move on," he stated.

In discussing the company's plans for 2022, Benouaich says that he has decided to focus on finding the most advanced and innovative startups dedicated to exosomes and stem cells and assisting them by raising the funds needed to support their research.

When it comes to the reason behind starting Innexo, Benouaich stated that he was always very close to the Israeli biotech and healthcare industries. However, when he began to research more about stem cells, how they impact cell regeneration in tissue and organs, and how this has created a whole new vision for future healthcare and medical research, he realized the endless possibilities for the industry. Thus, when the exosome industry emerged, that gave the push scientists needed to achieve critical scientific goals in this revolution.

David Jonathan Benouaich began his career as an emerging market analyst. He then decided to combine technologies with emerging countries to allow financial and social growth. He successfully advised many Agro-Tech and Infra-Tech companies to penetrate and develop emerging and underdeveloped countries. Benouaich holds a Master's Degree in Finance.