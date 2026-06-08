UKSSSC AAO Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 90 Agriculture Department Posts

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Recruitment 2026, inviting eligible candidates to apply for vacancies in the state's Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments. Interested applicants can submit their applications online through the official UKSSSC website.

The commission has announced a total of 90 vacancies across multiple posts. The online application process commenced on June 1, 2026, and will remain open until June 21, 2026. Candidates seeking government jobs in the agriculture sector are advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline. MPSC Group B Hall Ticket 2026 Released at mpsc.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

UKSSSC AAO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

According to the notification, the recruitment drive includes vacancies for Assistant Agriculture Officer Class-1, Assistant Agriculture Officer Class-3, and Fodder Assistant posts.

Most of the available positions have been allocated to the Assistant Agriculture Officer Class-3 category, making it the largest segment of the recruitment exercise. The vacancies are aimed at strengthening agricultural and animal husbandry services across Uttarakhand. CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Cards 2026 Expected Soon; Candidates Advised To Check Official Website csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Application Correction Window

UKSSSC has also provided a correction facility for candidates who may need to modify details submitted in their application forms.

The correction window will remain open from June 24 to June 26, 2026. Applicants are encouraged to review their forms carefully before the deadline to avoid errors during the recruitment process.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the advertised posts must possess the required educational qualifications in Agriculture. The commission has stated that detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, age limits, reservation provisions and post-wise educational requirements is available in the official recruitment notification.

Applicants are advised to verify all eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by document verification. The written test will be objective in nature, and candidates who qualify will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process.

According to the recruitment schedule, the written examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on July 26, 2026.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: June 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 21, 2026

Application Correction Window: June 24 to June 26, 2026

Tentative Written Examination Date: July 26, 2026

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and ensure that they meet all eligibility conditions.

The commission has emphasised that applicants should provide accurate information during registration and keep track of updates related to the recruitment process through official channels.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).