CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Cards 2026 Expected Soon; Candidates Advised To Check Official Website csbc.bihar.gov.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, is expected to release admit cards shortly for recruitment examinations covering the posts of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable. Candidates who have registered for the examinations will be able to download their hall tickets from the official CSBC portal once the link is activated.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,236 vacancies across the three categories, as reported by TOI. CSBC has already released examination city details, allowing candidates to check their allotted district and examination schedule ahead of the admit card release. Bihar Police Constable Final Result 2026 Declared for 19,838 Posts; Joining Begins From June 20.

Exam City Information Already Available

Candidates can currently access their examination district and exam-related information through the CSBC website. The board has advised applicants to verify their allotted exam centre details in advance and remain alert for updates regarding the release of admit cards. The examination forms part of Bihar's ongoing recruitment process for positions under the state's police and prison administration departments. Bihar Police Recruitment Protest: Police Lathi-Charge Sub-Inspector, Constable Candidates in Patna; Woman Aspirant Injured (Watch Video).

Admit Cards Mandatory for Entry

CSBC has reiterated that admit cards will be compulsory for entry into examination centres. Once released, candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their registration credentials and download a printed copy of the hall ticket.

The admit card is expected to contain important details including the candidate's name, roll number, examination venue, reporting time, exam date and instructions to be followed on the day of the test. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information after downloading the document.

Recruitment Drive for Multiple Posts

The recruitment process covers the posts of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable. According to official notifications, the selection process is aimed at strengthening personnel strength across Bihar's law enforcement and correctional services.

The Central Selection Board of Constables is responsible for conducting recruitment examinations for various constable-level positions under the Bihar government.

Candidates Urged to Follow Official Updates

Authorities have advised candidates to rely only on information available through the official CSBC website and avoid unofficial sources. Regular monitoring of the portal has been recommended to ensure applicants do not miss important announcements regarding admit card availability, examination schedules or other recruitment-related updates.

With the examination dates approaching, thousands of candidates across Bihar are awaiting the release of their admit cards, which will mark the next stage of the recruitment process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).