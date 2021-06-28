Thiruvananthapuram, June 28: Top Indian athlete Mayookha Johnny on Monday alleged that former chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) M.C. Josephine and a few police officials 'played foul and saved' her close friend's rapist.

Josephine last week quit as chairperson of the Commission following widespread protests against her remarks to a woman, who had complained about the domestic violence she was facing.

Speaking to the media at Thrissur, Johnny, who holds the current Indian National record for triple jump, said her best friend was raped and later threatened by her rapist -- an influential person from Thrissur.

"The incident occurred in 2016 and two years later my friend got married. With the help of her husband, she registered a complaint before the local police in March this year," said Johnny, who continues to represent India in international athletic meets.

"Initially, the police were cooperative and even the Superintendent of Police, Poonkuzheli was helpful. The police said there is enough evidence for the case. But then nothing happened. We think that Josephine had intervened in the case.

"Now the police says that they cannot go forward as there is not much evidence. The police did not even take the CCTV visuals as part of the evidence collection. Now we know that if the accused has money and political clout, no case will be registered," said Johnny.

The former KWC chairperson Josephine was not reachable to get her comments on the allegations of the athlete.

