New Delhi, September 6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday kick started the anti-dengue campaign- '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' (10 weeks at 10 o'clock for 10 minutes) in the national capital to raise awareness on prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi. The 10-week mass awareness campaign launched against dengue and chikungunya aims to create extensive awareness about the diseases and ways to prevent them. The Chief Minister participated in the '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' campaign, at his residence in the national capital today. Unlock 4 Guidelines: Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Centre's Decision to Resume Metro Services From Sep 7 in Phased Manner.

The campaign, which began today, i.e. on September 6, will be held every Sunday. The chief minister kickstarted the campaign on Sunday at 10 am, by inspecting for 10 minutes his own residence for stagnant water inside his home or his surroundings, which can lead to the breeding of mosquitoes that spread diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

WATCH: Arvind Kejriwal participates in '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' campaign:

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participates in the '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' campaign, at his residence. pic.twitter.com/FYFI6Wwhui — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

It's the breeding season of Dengue mosquitoes, so to protect our family & friends from it, we are launching the '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' on every Sunday campaign, like last year. Renew the water collected in your houses, with fresh water every week: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/rVEzBokQA9 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

"It's the breeding season of Dengue mosquitoes, so to protect our family & friends from it, we are launching the '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' on every Sunday campaign, like last year. Renew the water collected in your houses, with fresh water every week", Kejriwal said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that in 2019, when the Delhi government launched the,''10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute'' campaign, they were successfully able to defeat dengue by collective efforts of the Delhiites and the governments.

The drive also seeks to engage the residents urging them to call their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices of preventing dengue. In 2019, the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign had garnered the support of many celebrities as well as officials of government and other autonomous bodies.

