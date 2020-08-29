Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow metro services from September 7 as part of “Unlock 4” guidelines. Expressing happiness over the decision, Arvind Kejriwal said he is glad that metro services have been permitted. The Delhi metro services cater to almost 2.4 million people of the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from September 7 in a phased manner.” Delhi Metro services have remained suspended since March 22, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the “janata curfew”. Two days after the Janata curfew, a mandatory 68-day lockdown was imposed in the country.

Tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner. The MHA has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment Zones. Unlock 4, will come into effect from September 1.

The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments. However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 30.

