2.5-Year-Old Child, Son of Lucknow's First Coronavirus Patient, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lucknow, April 6: A two-and-a-half-year-old child tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday, weeks after his mother became the first coronavirus case of the state capital, officials said. The toddler has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU), they said. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"A two-and-a-half years old child was admitted here after being found positive for COVID-19. His mother was the first coronavirus patient of Lucknow and was discharged after recovery," the KGMU said in an official statement here. Will Lockdown Be Extended in Uttar Pradesh? Decision to be Taken Depending on Coronavirus Cases, Says UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

The woman, a doctor with a travel history to Canada, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. A junior doctor who was treating her also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the KGMU.