An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in #NizamuddinMarkaz, Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district: Prayagraj District Administration. Police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district dressed up as '#Coronavirus' while appealing to people to stay at home and practice social distancing. 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state.

Mumbai, April 6: The total COVID-19 positive cases in the country have climbed to 3,577 as on Sunday. According to the union health ministry, the virus has also killed 83 people. On Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes, the entire nation switched off all the lights in their home and lit diyas, candles and flashed their mobile lights to kill the darkness created by coronavirus. The appeal was made by PM Narendra Modi to the citizen of India to show their solidarity in this moment of darkness.

An earthquake tremor was felt in Guwahati and other parts of the state. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has increased to 40 after 23 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The numbers also include 20 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) returnees.

According to reports. the British government on Sunday warned that outside exercise could be banned if people flout stringent guidelines to cut the spread of coronavirus infections. A tiger housed at the Bronx Zoo in the United States here tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first known infection in an animal anywhere, according to US Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. Johnson, 55, "continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus", a spokesperson informed on Sunday.