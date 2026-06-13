8th Pay Commission: Massive Salary Hike Likely for 55 Lakh Employees, Fitment Factor May Increase Basic Pay

The Central Government has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission, paving the way for a major revision in salaries, pensions and allowances for nearly 55 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners. The move has raised expectations of a significant increase in take-home pay, with employee unions demanding a higher fitment factor and an increase in minimum basic salary.

What Is the Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is a key multiplier used to revise the basic salary of central government employees and pensioners. It determines how much an employee's existing basic pay will increase under a new pay commission.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented in 2016. As a result, a basic salary of INR 15,000 was revised to INR 38,550. 8th Pay Commission News: Central Government Employees Likely To Get 3% DA Hike in July 2026.

Employee Unions Seek Higher Fitment Factor

Central government employee unions have demanded a substantial increase in the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission. Several associations have proposed a fitment factor ranging between 3 and 5, arguing that it would help employees cope with rising living costs. 8th Pay Commission: Railways Pensioners Seek 5% Annual Increment, Higher Minimum Pay and Better Fitment Factor.

However, pension experts believe such demands may be difficult to accommodate due to fiscal constraints. They estimate that the government could consider a fitment factor of around 2.64 while also revising the methodology used to calculate minimum wages.

How Much Salary Hike Can Employees Expect?

The actual salary increase will depend on the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the government's final approval.

Scenario 1: Based on 60% Dearness Allowance

If an employee's basic salary is INR 100, a 60% Dearness Allowance (DA) raises total earnings to INR 160. If the revised fitment factor doubles the basic pay to INR 200, the employee's effective salary would increase by nearly 25% compared to the current earnings.

Scenario 2: Fitment Factor Raised to 3

If the government increases the fitment factor from the current 2.57 to 3.0, the minimum basic pay could witness a sharp jump. In such a case, an entry-level basic salary of INR 15,000 could rise to INR 45,000.

Experts say that even a moderate increase in the fitment factor would result in a substantial salary hike for employees while significantly increasing government expenditure.

Changes Expected in Minimum Wage Formula

According to pension experts, the 8th Pay Commission may revise the formula used to calculate minimum wages. One proposal under discussion involves increasing the number of family consumption units considered for wage calculations from three to five, which could lead to a higher minimum pay structure.

When Will the 8th Pay Commission Be Implemented?

The Centre approved the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission in October 2025 and has given the panel 18 months to submit its report.

Although the new pay commission is expected to replace the 7th Pay Commission from January 1, 2026, the panel is likely to take around 18 months to finalise its recommendations. The deadline for stakeholders to submit memoranda has been extended to June 15, 2026.

After reviewing suggestions and representations from employees, pensioners and other stakeholders, the Commission will prepare its final recommendations for the government's consideration.

8th Pay Commission: What Employees Should Watch For

The biggest factors that will determine salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission include the revised fitment factor, changes in the minimum wage formula and the government's final approval of the panel's recommendations. With millions of employees and pensioners set to benefit, the Commission's report is expected to be one of the most closely watched developments in the coming months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).