Thiruvananthapuram, September 17: Four-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a gesture that might raise eyebrows, especially in his party, than others, given his earlier remarks, praising the PM, came under flak from annoyed fellow party members.

Posting on social media platform X, Tharoor wrote: “Wishing Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. May the year ahead be filled with good health, happiness, and continued success in the service of the nation.” The message came as PM Modi turned 75, with greetings pouring in from leaders across the political spectrum. Narendra Modi Birthday: Discipline, Dedication, Deep Knowledge Are Qualities That Made PM Modi a Leader Who Would Take India to New Heights, Says Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

Earlier this year, Tharoor had described PM Modi as “undoubtedly the most dominant political figure in the country,” adding that his personal appeal remained strong among large sections of the electorate. The comment had attracted criticism from sections of the Congress, with some leaders questioning the timing and political implications of such statements.

Tharoor, however, had clarified that acknowledging political realities did not amount to endorsement of government policies and maintained that personal civility should be upheld even amidst political differences. Tharoor rubbed his party the wrong way after the Central government named him to lead an all-party parliamentary delegation to the US and a few other countries as part of Operation Sindoor diplomatic initiative following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Although his name was not given by his part, Congress, yet he went ahead with the mission. Narendra Modi Birthday: Mukesh Ambani Extends Wishes to PM Modi, Calls Him an ‘Avatar Purush’ Leading India Towards Global Superpower.

His remarks on PM Modi continue to be noted both inside and outside the party, underscoring the sensitivities around political messaging in the run-up to future electoral contests. The Prime Minister’s birthday was marked by celebrations across the country, with the BJP organising welfare drives, health camps, and public outreach programmes. Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined in extending wishes despite sharp ideological divides. In a message posted on X, the Chief Minister wrote: “Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi. Wishing you good health and happiness.”

