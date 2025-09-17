On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani extended heartfelt wishes, calling him an “Avatar Purush” sent to lead India towards becoming the greatest nation on earth. Ambani said, “Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100. God Almighty himself has sent Modi ji as an Avatar Purush to lead our motherland to become the greatest nation on earth.” He praised Modi’s leadership, noting his role in transforming Gujarat into an economic powerhouse and now India into a rising global superpower. Ambani also expressed his personal admiration, saying he has known the Prime Minister closely for over three decades and has never seen a leader work so tirelessly for the nation’s future. Narendra Modi Birthday: Amit Shah Hails PM Modi As ‘Symbol of Sacrifice and Dedication’ on His 75th Birthday.

Mukesh Ambani Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | "It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100...", says Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, on PM Modi's 75th birthday He says, "Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion… pic.twitter.com/u2NJSTMV3R — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

