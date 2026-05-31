Ahmedabad Weather: Thunderstorms & Heat on June 1, 2026 | Latest Update

Ahmedabad, Gujarat – Residents of Ahmedabad can expect a mixed bag of weather on Monday, June 1, 2026, as the city gears up for the day. Weather reports indicate a possibility of thunderstorms throughout the day, despite the low chance of significant rainfall. The forecast high temperature is set at a scorching 40°C, with a low of 29°C, making for a potentially humid and uncomfortable day for outdoor activities.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Ahmedabad, Gujarat — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 40°C Low 29°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 14% Max Wind 11 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Ahmedabad — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 03:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 06:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 09:00 33°C Clear sky 1% 7 km/h 12:00 37°C Light drizzle 2% 1 km/h 15:00 39°C Clear sky 6% 11 km/h 18:00 36°C Light drizzle 11% 8 km/h 21:00 33°C Partly cloudy 1% 9 km/h

The day begins with thunderstorms and a mild 30°C at midnight, with conditions expected to clear by early morning. Skies are predicted to remain clear through the morning hours, with temperatures gradually climbing. By midday, the mercury will reach around 37°C, and there’s a slight chance of light drizzle as clouds begin to gather. As the afternoon progresses, the temperature will peak at 39°C around 3 PM, with scattered clouds and a brief increase in the chance of rain to around 6%.

Conditions are expected to remain warm and potentially humid as the evening approaches. By 6 PM, the temperature will dip slightly to 36°C, with a higher chance of light drizzle, reaching 11%. Winds are expected to be light, maxing out at 11 km/h, offering little respite from the heat but unlikely to cause significant disruptions.

Given the forecast of high temperatures and potential thunderstorms, it is advisable for Ahmedabad residents to stay hydrated and protected from the sun. Light, breathable clothing is recommended. Those attending outdoor events, should carry umbrellas or raincoats as a precaution against the intermittent drizzle and the chance of thunderstorms. Commuters may experience slightly damp conditions during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The weather service has issued advisories to be mindful of the fluctuating conditions throughout the day.

The weather outlook for Ahmedabad on June 1, 2026, suggests a day dominated by heat and humidity, punctuated by the possibility of thunderstorms and light drizzles, particularly in the afternoon and evening. While the chance of heavy rain remains low, the fluctuating conditions call for preparedness. Residents and visitors are advised to monitor the latest Ahmedabad weather updates as the day progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).