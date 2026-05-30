Ahmedabad Weather Today: Thunderstorms Expected, 38°C High, Rain Forecast

Ahmedabad is set to experience a turbulent weather day as the city grapples with a significant temperature of 38°C, which will feel like a sweltering 41°C due to prevalent humidity. While the early part of the day might have offered a semblance of respite, current weather reports indicate the arrival of thunderstorms, bringing with them a chance of rain. The humidity level stands at a considerable 42%, and winds are blowing at approximately 16 km/h, adding to the discomfort before the potential downpour.

Current Weather in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Temperature 38°C Feels Like 41°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 42% Wind Speed 16 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Ahmedabad Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 18:00 37°C Thunderstorm 2% 15 km/h 20:00 32°C Thunderstorm 12% 12 km/h 22:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 52% 4 km/h 00:00 28°C Thunderstorm 51% 10 km/h 02:00 28°C Thunderstorm 10% 2 km/h 04:00 27°C Clear sky 1% 2 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 08:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h

The forecast for Ahmedabad weather today suggests a dynamic shift as the evening progresses. By 6 PM, the temperature is expected to be around 37°C, with thunderstorms continuing and a low probability of rain. However, as the night deepens, the chances of precipitation increase. By 8 PM, the temperature will dip to 32°C, with thunderstorms still active and a 12% chance of rain. The situation is poised to change further by 10 PM, when moderate drizzle is anticipated, with rain chances escalating to 52% as temperatures settle around 28°C and wind speeds decrease to 4 km/h.

The overnight hours will see a continuation of this active weather pattern. Midnight is forecast to bring back thunderstorms with a significant 51% chance of rain, maintaining the temperature at 28°C. This intensity is expected to wane by 2 AM, with thunderstorms potentially lingering but rain chances dropping sharply to 10%. From the early morning hours onwards, Ahmedabad weather is predicted to clear up. By 4 AM, skies are expected to be clear with only a 1% chance of rain, and the temperature holding steady at 27°C. This clear spell will continue into the morning, with temperatures gradually rising to 28°C by 6 AM and 30°C by 8 AM, with minimal chances of rain and light winds.

Residents of Ahmedabad are advised to stay updated with the Ahmedabad weather forecast as conditions are prone to change rapidly. Given the high 'feels like' temperature and humidity, staying hydrated is crucial, especially if venturing out during the hotter parts of the day. As thunderstorms approach, it would be prudent to avoid open spaces and seek shelter. Commuters should be prepared for potential delays or changes in travel conditions due to rain and reduced visibility during the evening and overnight hours. Light, breathable clothing is recommended, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable for the possibility of unexpected showers. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and stay informed about the latest Ahmedabad weather update.

This forecast follows a period of intense heat for Ahmedabad, with recent reports indicating temperatures soaring significantly higher. While the upcoming showers are expected to bring some relief from the oppressive heat that has gripped the region, the initial conditions of high temperatures and humidity combined with the possibility of thunderstorms necessitate preparedness. The transition from intense heat to potential rainfall highlights the unpredictable nature of the current weather patterns across Gujarat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).