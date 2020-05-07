Air India's First Repatriation Flight With 177 Onboard Lands in Kochi From Abu Dhabi, 49 Women Among Returnees Pregnant

Passengers landing at Kochi airport after return from Abu Dhabi | (Photo Credits: Air India Express)

Kochi, May 7: The first repatriation flight operated by national carrier Air India, to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid COVID-19 pandemic, landed in Kerala on Thursday. The flight of Air India Express - a subsidiary of the state-run airliner, returned from Abu Dhabi to Kochi with a total of 177 evacuees onboard. Air India to Operate Non-Scheduled Commercial Flights From US to Indian Cities From May 9–15.

Among the returnees included 49 women who are pregnant, confirmed news agency IANS. The Kerala government, which was intimated about their repatriation by the Centre, was asked to arrange for the quarantine facility. The evacuees are likely to be quarantined for a period of at least 14 days -- and would be released only after they test negative for COVID-19.

First Repatriation Flight Lands in Kochi

First repatriation Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi lands in Kochi, Kerala. — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Watch Video of First Repatriation Flight Landing at Cochin International Airport

#WATCH: First repatriation Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi lands at Cochin International Airport in Kerala. #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/6CoZMXtJx4 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Before boarding the repatriation flights, the passengers underwent thermal screening and medical check-ups to ensure they were asymptomatic to COVID-19. The flight services were charged by the Civil Aviation Ministry, with reports claiming that a cost of Rs 15,000 (AED 725) was levied on the returnees from Abu Dhabi to Kochi.

Other routes from the Middle East, including Doha-Kochi, Bahrain-Kochi and Kuwait-Kochi will levy a charge of Rs 16,000, Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000 per passenger, respectively. The flights repatriating Indians stranded in Oman capital Muscat will levy a charge of Rs 19,000 for the flight to Kochi, an Air India official was reported as saying.

The Indian government on Monday finalised the decision to send naval ships and special flights to bring back the Indians stranded in Gulf countries, the UK, the US, Malaysia and Singapore. The services would be based on payment by the stranded Indians, the government had clarified, with the maximum charge of around Rs 1 lakh to be levied on Indians intending to return from America.