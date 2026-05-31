Anand Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Railway Overbridge Collapses Near Adas Village in Gujarat; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A shocking incident took place in Anand district of, Gujarat, on Saturday when a major section of an under-construction railway overbridge collapsed near Adas village. The structure, located at railway crossing number 250 between Vadod and Adas stations, gave way suddenly, leaving the site with significant damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties reported as the area was clear of workers and vehicles at the time.

According to a report from Gujarat Samachar, the bridge was being constructed by the Vadodara Gati Shakti Unit. The collapsed section involved a girder that had been placed on top of pier caps, which are reinforced structural components intended to transfer the load to supporting pillars. As per a PTI video, the incident occurred on 31 May 2026, during ongoing construction work. Hamirpur Bridge Collapse: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief, Directs Swift Rescue Operations After 6 Workers Die.

Overbridge Collapsed in Anand's Adas Village; No One Reported Injured

VIDEO | Gujarat: Portion of under-construction Railway overbridge collapsed near Adas village in Anand; no casualties reported. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ibHWd0fEhm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2026

The exact cause of the structural failure remains under investigation. Railway administration officials, police, and local authorities arrived at the site shortly after the collapse to conduct an initial damage assessment. Technical teams are now working to determine why the span between the two main pillars failed.

Adas Bridge Collapse: Safety Concerns and Local Reaction

The incident has prompted immediate questions regarding construction quality and safety standards for infrastructure projects in the region. Residents from Adas village gathered at the site following the collapse to witness the aftermath, as the bridge is intended to serve as a vital connectivity link for the local area once completed. Lucknow Shocker: 6-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death After ‘Dilapidated’ Heavy Iron Gate Collapses During Play in Uttar Pradesh.

Railway authorities have officially initiated a formal inquiry into the event. Local officials have stated that further updates regarding the findings of the technical investigation and the projected timeline for resuming construction work will be provided once the probe is concluded.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gujarat Samachar ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).