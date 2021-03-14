Chennai, March 14: In a tragic incident, as many as six people were killed while about six other people were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the mishap took place in Krishna district of the southern state after a lorry hit an autorickshaw in Gollapali village. As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the accident spot to take stock of the situation. Reports inform that the victims belong to Lion Tanda in Nuzvid mandal.

The six people who were injured in the road accident were rushed to a government hospital. According to details by Police, a search for the lorry driver is currently underway. Meanwhile, a case has been filed into the matter. According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop even after causing damage and managed to flee from the spot. Five workers died on spot and one more died while shifted to Vijayawada government hospital, reports said. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 3 Killed, 17 Injured After truck Rammed Into Parked Tractor-Trolley in West Godavari District.

Here's the tweet:

Andhra Pradesh: 6 people died and 6 sustained injuries after a lorry hit an autorickshaw in Gollapali Village of Krishna district. Injured were taken to a government hospital. A case has been filed while search for the lorry driver is still underway. pic.twitter.com/SyWeLtWHfQ — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Earlier this week, a similar road accident was reported from Andhra Pradesh where three persons lost their lives after a car rammed into a canal in East Godavari district. There were five persons in the car of which two of them were rescued by the locals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).