Mumbai, March 20: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched an intensive probe into the high-profile arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, also known as "Captain." The 67-year-old retired Merchant Navy officer and numerologist was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch following allegations of the repeated rape and hypnotism of a 35-year-old woman. Investigations have since revealed a systemic pattern of exploitation, where Kharat reportedly used his influence as a spiritual guide to lure, sedate, and blackmail women under the guise of performing occult rituals to save their families from harm.

The scale of the scandal expanded significantly after a covert police operation led to the recovery of several firearms and incriminating digital documents. According to the FIR, Kharat operated out of an upscale office in Nashik’s Canada Corner, branded as "Oakus Property Dealers and Developers." However, authorities allege the real estate business was a front for criminal activities. To secure his victims' compliance, Kharat allegedly administered intoxicants and used "death threats" against their husbands or invoked the dread of black magic, ensuring the silence of those he exploited. ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Obscene Clip Surfaces Following Self-Styled Godman’s Arrest in Nashik.

Where 58 Obscene Videos Were Hidden by Ashok Kharat?

The most damning evidence recovered by Unit 1 of the Nashik Crime Branch centers on how and where Kharat stored records of his alleged crimes. Investigators discovered that Kharat had installed hidden CCTV cameras disguised within the interior of his Canada Corner office to record his private sessions with women. These recordings were systematically transferred and saved onto a encrypted pen drive, which police have now seized. This device reportedly contains video clips depicting obscene acts involving 58 different women, many of whom are believed to be prominent figures from the worlds of business and entertainment.

Obscene Clip Surfaces Following Ashok Kharat’s Arrest

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Ashok Kharat Nabbed: How the Arrest Happened

To ensure the influential "Captain" could not use his alleged high-profile political connections to evade capture, Nashik police executed a meticulously planned midnight sting. Fearing a leak, officers surrounded Kharat’s farmhouse and began shouting "Thief! Thief!" to create a chaotic distraction. The commotion prompted the household to open the doors, allowing the tactical team to storm the residence and arrest Kharat directly from his bedroom before he could react or destroy evidence. 'Captain' Ashok Kharat Video: Retired Navy Officer Arrested by Nashik Police in S*xual Exploitation Case.

Subsequent raids at his Ishanyeshwar Temple retreat and lavish farmhouse yielded a pistol, live cartridges, and several spent shells. Documents discovered at the Mirgaon hermitage suggest a vast network of properties across Maharashtra, all of which have now been placed under the scope of the SIT investigation.

Political Storm in Maharashtra

The arrest has triggered a massive political row in Maharashtra, as photographs of the accused with various top-tier politicians from both Delhi and Mumbai have surfaced. The opposition has been quick to demand accountability, with leaders like Sushma Andhare questioning the government's perceived proximity to the self-styled godman in the past.

Video of Rupali Chakankar Washing Feet of Ashok Kharat Goes Viral

In a viral video, the chairperson of Maharashtra’s Women’s Commission can be seen washing the feet of rape accused Ashok Kharat. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6zTlgkDFS2 — Shraddha (슈라다) (@HuhVsWorld) March 18, 2026

As the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust, Kharat had successfully positioned himself as a "divine power" within elite circles. His client list reportedly included celebrities and business tycoons who sought his numerological guidance. The SIT is now tasked with verifying the identities of the women in the 58 videos, a process that is being handled with extreme confidentiality to protect the privacy of the victims involved in this expanding web of exploitation.

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