New Delhi, January 15: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Ashwamit Gautam, a 14-year-old digital content creator from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, according to reports. The legal action reportedly stems from Gautam's recent social media commentary regarding government policies and socioeconomic issues. However, the specific charges leveled against the minor have not yet been disclosed. Who is Ashwamit Gautam? Know his story below.

Nature of the FIR Against Ashwamit Gautam

The police in Lucknow reportedly registered the FIR citing concerns over his social media activities. While the specific legal sections and primary complainants are part of an ongoing investigation, reports suggest the case centers on content deemed critical of the administration.

FIR Against Ashwamit Gautam

एक 14 साल के लड़के की आवाज़ से डर गई सरकार FIR तक पहुंच गई, ⁰आश्वामित गौतम लखनऊ का वो क्रांतिकारी बच्चा जो अंबेडकर भगत सिंह और चे ग्वेरा को पढ़ता है l। इतनी कम उम्र में सरकार और सिस्टम से सवाल पूछता है। ⁰इंस्टाग्राम पर 666K फॉलोवर्स हैं बेहतरीन कंटेंट पोस्ट करते हैं आश्वामित… pic.twitter.com/LlCce5AJvu — Ankit Yadav (@Ankitydv92) January 14, 2026

The move has drawn criticism from civil society members and digital rights activists. Supporters argue that the teenager is exercising his constitutional right to free speech, while critics of his content often point to the provocative nature of his rhetoric as a potential disruption to social harmony.

Outrage Over FIR Against Ashwamit Gautam

Who Is Ashwamit Gautam?

Ashwamit Gautam is a 14-year-old content creator from Lucknow who has gained significant traction for his "common man" perspective on current events. Despite his young age, he is recognized for his direct, unpolished style of communication. Unlike traditional influencers who focus on lifestyle or entertainment, Gautam uses his platform to articulate the grievances of the marginalized, often identifying himself as a conscious citizen rather than a journalist or politician.

Ashwamit Gautam's Reels

Social Media Presence and Reach

Gautam has established a substantial digital footprint, particularly on Instagram, where he commands an audience of over 700,000 followers. His videos typically feature him holding a mobile phone in simple settings, speaking directly to the camera about sensitive topics such as:

Rising costs of living and inflation.

The lack of employment opportunities for the youth.

Social inequality and issues affecting the Dalit community.

His ability to simplify complex socio-political issues into short-form video content has made him a viral figure, with his clips frequently shared across WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter).

