Bengaluru Weather: Dense Drizzle & 94% Rain Chance on June 3

Bengaluru is set to experience a thoroughly wet day tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as dense drizzle is predicted to dominate the weather patterns. Residents can expect a high temperature of around 28°C, with overnight lows dipping to approximately 21°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a significant 94% chance of rain throughout the day, underscoring the need for umbrellas and rain gear.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Bengaluru, Karnataka — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 28°C Low 21°C Conditions Dense drizzle Chance of Rain 94% Max Wind 14 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Bengaluru — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Partly cloudy 14% 7 km/h 03:00 21°C Overcast 2% 9 km/h 06:00 22°C Mainly clear 5% 9 km/h 09:00 25°C Overcast 2% 10 km/h 12:00 27°C Light drizzle 24% 8 km/h 15:00 25°C Dense drizzle 76% 11 km/h 18:00 24°C Mainly clear 87% 14 km/h 21:00 22°C Mainly clear 39% 10 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning will begin with partly cloudy skies around midnight, transitioning to overcast conditions by 3 AM. While the early hours show a low probability of rain, the situation will change as the day progresses. By noon, light drizzle is expected, with the intensity increasing to dense drizzle by the afternoon, peaking around 3 PM with a 76% chance of rain. Evenings will see a considerable chance of rain, with conditions remaining damp.

Recent weather reports for Bengaluru have indicated a period of increased rainfall and strengthening monsoon activity across Karnataka, suggesting that tomorrow's forecast aligns with a broader regional trend. While the city is not under any immediate severe weather alert according to current advisories, the persistent drizzle will contribute to humid conditions and may impact travel.

For those planning their Wednesday, it's advisable to carry waterproof outerwear and footwear. Commuting may be affected by wet roads and potentially reduced visibility, especially during the afternoon and evening downpours. Given the high humidity and frequent rain, staying hydrated is important, even with cooler temperatures. The wind speed is expected to be moderate, with a maximum of 14 km/h, not posing a significant threat but contributing to the damp atmosphere.

The weather forecast for Bengaluru tomorrow suggests a significant departure from clearer skies. Residents should prepare for consistent moisture throughout the day. The high of 28°C coupled with the dense drizzle will likely make the 'feels like' temperature lower, offering a respite from intense heat but demanding preparedness for persistent rain. This Bengaluru weather update highlights a day best spent indoors or with ample protection against the elements.

This forecast continues the trend of changeable weather patterns recently observed, with earlier headlines also pointing towards rainfall in the region. While no major outdoor events are immediately highlighted for tomorrow, any planned gatherings should consider the high likelihood of rain and its potential disruption. Stay tuned to LatestLY for continuous Bengaluru weather updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).