Bengaluru Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, June 1, 2026: 32°C High, 76% Chance of Rain

Bengaluru is set to experience a day marked by significant rain showers and a high temperature of 32°C tomorrow, Monday, June 1, 2026. Weather reports indicate a substantial 76% chance of rain throughout the day, suggesting that umbrellas and rain gear will be essential for residents. The day will start with cooler temperatures around 22°C in the early hours, gradually climbing as the sun rises. While the morning is predicted to be largely clear, the likelihood of precipitation increases considerably in the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Bengaluru, Karnataka — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 32°C Low 21°C Conditions Slight rain showers Chance of Rain 76% Max Wind 14 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Bengaluru — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Clear sky 42% 7 km/h 03:00 21°C Mainly clear 14% 7 km/h 06:00 21°C Clear sky 8% 8 km/h 09:00 26°C Clear sky 12% 6 km/h 12:00 31°C Clear sky 15% 4 km/h 15:00 31°C Overcast 40% 2 km/h 18:00 21°C Moderate rain 74% 14 km/h 21:00 22°C Light drizzle 59% 2 km/h

The hourly outlook reveals a dynamic weather pattern for Bengaluru. The day will begin with temperatures hovering around 21-22°C with minimal chances of rain in the early hours, around 42% at midnight and decreasing to 8% by 6 AM. As the day progresses towards noon, temperatures will rise to a pleasant 31°C with clear skies, but the chance of rain will steadily increase to 15%. The afternoon is expected to turn overcast around 3 PM, with rain chances jumping to 40% and temperatures remaining around 31°C. The most significant rainfall is anticipated in the evening, with moderate rain expected at 6 PM, accompanied by a sharp drop in temperature to 21°C and a high probability of rain at 74%. By 9 PM, conditions are forecast to ease to a light drizzle with temperatures around 22°C and a 59% chance of rain.

This unsettled weather comes amidst ongoing discussions about the IPL 2026 final, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru having reached the championship match. While the final itself is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, the city of Bengaluru has been experiencing fluctuating weather conditions recently, with reports of chilly nights and persistent showers. This forecast suggests that outdoor activities and any potential post-final celebrations in Bengaluru will need to contend with wet conditions and moderate temperatures.

Residents planning their day for Monday, June 1, 2026, should prepare for intermittent rain and a humid atmosphere, especially during the afternoon and evening. Light, breathable clothing is advisable for the daytime high of 32°C, but it would be prudent to carry a light jacket or shawl for the cooler evening temperatures, which will dip to 21°C. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rain, particularly during the evening rush hour. It's also recommended to stay hydrated despite the rain, as humidity levels can still contribute to discomfort. Checking the latest Bengaluru weather update before heading out is highly advised to navigate the day's unpredictable showers effectively.

Overall, the Bengaluru weather forecast for Monday, June 1, 2026, points towards a wet and moderately warm day. While the city enjoys its team's success in the IPL 2026, citizens should remain prepared for the prevailing weather conditions. The temperature range of 21°C to 32°C, coupled with a high probability of rain, means that a typical summer day in Bengaluru will be interrupted by significant wet spells.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).