Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain and Thundershowers in Bangalore Till May 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Bengaluru under a yellow alert until May 29, forecasting a week of consistent light to moderate rainfall, thundershowers, and strong gusty winds. Atmospheric conditions have grown increasingly favourable for widespread precipitation across Karnataka due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The shift in weather patterns has already triggered a noticeable drop in regional temperatures, bringing short-term relief from the seasonal heat.

Atmospheric Systems Driving the Rain in Bengaluru

According to meteorologists, the current wet spell is being powered by two interacting weather mechanisms. In addition to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, a north-south trough extending from southern Bihar down to north coastal Andhra Pradesh - passing through Jharkhand and Odisha - is actively channelling moisture into the southern peninsula. Weather Forecast Today, May 26, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Bengaluru Live Weather Forecast and Updates

These combined systems are expected to generate generally cloudy afternoon and evening skies across Bengaluru, accompanied by localised gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

Temperature Drop Across Karnataka

The onset of early structural rains has caused maximum temperatures across many parts of Karnataka to plunge between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius below normal averages. While Bengaluru's daytime temperatures hovered near 34 degrees Celsius last week, recent morning data showed maximum temperatures temporarily dipping below the 30-degree mark. However, IMD officials note that daily maximums are expected to stabilise around 32 degrees Celsius as the week progresses, with minimums holding steady at 22 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru Shocker: 26-Year-Old Lakshmi Priya Dies by Suicide In Whitefield Area, Husband and In-Laws Booked for Dowry Harassment.

Statewide Yellow Alerts Issued by IMD

The convective weather pattern is not isolated to the state capital. The IMD has extended the yellow alert through May 29 across most administrative districts in Karnataka. Heavy to moderate rainfall risks are currently active for North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka, prompting regional authorities to advise caution regarding localised waterlogging and wind-related disruptions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).