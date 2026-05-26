Weather Forecast Today, May 26, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, May 25, said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Central and Northwest India during the next four to five days; East and adjoining Peninsular India during the next three to four days. "Isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Northeast India during next 6-7 days and over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during next 2-3days," IMD said. The weather agency further added that reduction in maximum temperatures and abatement of heatwave conditions are likely from May 29 onwards across Central and adjoining northern Peninsular, East and Northwest India, except some parts of Rajasthan. IMD also said that warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana on May 26; Vidarbha and Odisha till May 27. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for today, May 26. However, Windy has forecasted 0.2 mm of rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday and 0.5 to 5 mm of rain in Bengaluru. Telangana Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for 16 Districts on May 26 As Temperatures Soar; Check Details.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 26

Delhi Weather Today, May 26

Chennai Weather Today, May 26

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 26

Kolkata Weather Today, May 26

Shimla Weather Today, May 26

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).