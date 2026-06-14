Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 30°C and Moderate Rain Chances

Bengaluru residents can expect a largely overcast day on Sunday, June 14, 2026, with a comfortable temperature hovering around 22°C. Despite the cooler feel, the city is experiencing high humidity levels, reaching 88%, making it feel closer to 25°C throughout the day. Recent weather reports indicate that the city has been experiencing persistent monsoon rains, and this pattern is likely to continue, albeit with lower probabilities for significant downpours throughout much of the day.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 22°C Feels Like 25°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 88% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Overcast 5% 12 km/h 02:00 22°C Partly cloudy 2% 11 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 0% 11 km/h 06:00 21°C Overcast 0% 12 km/h 08:00 24°C Overcast 0% 16 km/h 10:00 27°C Overcast 5% 17 km/h 12:00 29°C Overcast 16% 16 km/h 14:00 30°C Overcast 35% 13 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast suggests a gradual increase in temperature as the day progresses. Early morning hours will see temperatures around 21-22°C with minimal chances of rain. By mid-morning, the mercury will climb to around 24°C, with a slight increase in the probability of showers to 5% around 10:00 AM. The afternoon is expected to be the warmest part of the day, with temperatures reaching up to 30°C around 2:00 PM. While the skies will remain overcast, the chance of rain will increase to 16% by noon and further to 35% in the mid-afternoon, indicating a possibility of light to moderate showers during this period.

Citizens are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats when heading out, as the overcast conditions and the potential for afternoon showers could bring unexpected wet spells. The high humidity combined with the rising temperatures in the afternoon means staying hydrated is crucial. Light, breathable clothing would be most comfortable for navigating the day. Commuters should remain aware of potentially damp roads, especially during the afternoon hours when rain chances are higher. The wind speed is expected to be moderate, around 13-16 km/h, which should not cause significant disruptions.

Given the recent spell of heavy monsoon activity reported in the region, residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest Bengaluru weather updates. While today's forecast suggests moderate conditions, the lingering effects of recent rainfall mean that localized waterlogging could still be a concern in low-lying areas. The consistent cloud cover and humidity are typical for this time of year as the monsoon season progresses across Karnataka, and residents should prepare for a damp rather than a sunny day.

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates a continuation of this weather pattern into the coming week, with intermittent chances of rain and overcast skies. Outdoor activities planned for Sunday should factor in the possibility of brief showers, particularly in the afternoon. The overall Bengaluru temperature forecast points towards a relatively mild day compared to peak summer, but the humidity will be a prominent feature for those venturing outdoors.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).