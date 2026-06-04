Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Light Drizzle and a High of 29°C

Bengaluru residents are advised to prepare for a predominantly overcast day on Thursday, 04 June 2026, with a significant chance of light drizzle developing as the day progresses. The city’s weather will be characterised by high humidity and a cool start, with the temperature hovering around 21°C in the early hours, feeling slightly warmer at 23°C due to the oppressive 91% humidity. A gentle breeze will persist, with wind speeds around 11 km/h, offering minimal respite from the damp conditions.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 21°C Feels Like 23°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 91% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Overcast 3% 12 km/h 02:00 20°C Overcast 10% 11 km/h 04:00 20°C Overcast 7% 11 km/h 06:00 20°C Overcast 6% 9 km/h 08:00 24°C Partly cloudy 10% 14 km/h 10:00 26°C Overcast 24% 14 km/h 12:00 28°C Light drizzle 41% 13 km/h 14:00 29°C Overcast 59% 13 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the early morning, the sky is expected to remain heavily clouded. By 8 AM, as temperatures begin to climb to around 24°C, there's a slight increase in the chance of rain to 10%. The overcast conditions are set to persist, with the Bengaluru weather forecast indicating a rise in the probability of precipitation. By 10 AM, temperatures will reach 26°C, and the likelihood of rain will increase to 24%. Commuters should be particularly mindful as the day advances. IMD Kerala Monsoon Forecast 2026: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Hit State on June 4; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued Across India.

The afternoon hours are projected to bring a more noticeable shift, with light drizzle anticipated around midday. At 12 PM, the temperature is expected to reach 28°C, and the chance of rain jumps to 41%. By 2 PM, the Bengaluru temperature could peak around 29°C, with overcast skies dominating and the probability of rain escalating to a significant 59%. This increasing chance of Bengaluru rain suggests that an umbrella will be a prudent companion for anyone venturing outdoors.

Given the forecast for Bengaluru today, residents should plan accordingly. Light, breathable clothing would be advisable to manage the high humidity, layered with a waterproof jacket or umbrella for the intermittent drizzle. The commute may be affected by damp roads and reduced visibility, so allow for extra travel time. While the temperatures are not excessively high, the combination of humidity and potential rain calls for staying hydrated and mindful of comfort. This Bengaluru weather update highlights a day of damp and cloudy conditions, characteristic of the pre-monsoon showers often experienced in the region. Bengaluru Weather: Dense Drizzle & 94% Rain Chance on June 3.

The overall weather in Bengaluru for Thursday, 04 June 2026, points towards a consistently damp and cloudy pattern. While the temperatures will remain relatively mild, the high humidity and increasing likelihood of light rain from midday onwards necessitate preparedness. This detailed Bengaluru weather forecast aims to help citizens navigate the day with ease, ensuring they are equipped for the prevailing atmospheric conditions. The weather update for Bengaluru underscores the importance of checking forecasts regularly as conditions can change rapidly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).