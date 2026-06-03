IMD Kerala Monsoon Forecast 2026: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Hit State on June 4; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 4, 2026, marking the official beginning of India's crucial rainy season. The monsoon's arrival is expected to bring widespread rainfall across southern states, with Kerala likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain over the next six to seven days.

According to the IMD Kerala Monsoon Forecast 2026, isolated areas in Kerala may receive between 7 cm and 20 cm of rainfall as moisture-laden winds strengthen over the Arabian Sea. Heavy rainfall has also been predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as the monsoon advances northward. Monsoon 2026 Date: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Reach Kerala Around June 4, Says IMD.

The weather department has issued alerts for moderate to severe thunderstorms across several regions, including northwest, central, eastern and southern India. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph may impact daily life, agriculture, power infrastructure and outdoor activities.

States such as Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms, strong winds and intermittent rainfall in the coming days. These weather conditions are expected to provide relief from the intense summer heat that has affected many parts of the country. El Nino To Arrive During India Monsoon, Expected To Strengthen Till September: IMD Chief.

The onset of the southwest monsoon is vital for India's agriculture sector, with nearly half of the country's farmland dependent on seasonal rainfall. A timely and well-distributed monsoon also helps replenish reservoirs, boost hydropower generation and support overall economic activity.

Meteorologists will continue to monitor the monsoon's progress as it moves beyond Kerala into other parts of southern and northeastern India. With heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds forecast across multiple states, the 2026 monsoon season is expected to begin on an active note.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).