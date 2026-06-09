Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle with a High of 28°C

Bengaluru residents can expect a damp and cool start to their Tuesday, June 9, 2026, as the city is forecast to experience light drizzle throughout the day. The "Garden City" will see temperatures hovering around a pleasant 26°C, with the "feels like" temperature matching the actual mercury. Humidity levels are expected to be around 66%, contributing to the moist conditions, while a gentle breeze will blow at approximately 20 km/h. This Bengaluru weather update indicates a day where umbrellas and raincoats will be essential companions for those venturing outdoors.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 26°C Feels Like 26°C Conditions Light drizzle Humidity 66% Wind Speed 20 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 25°C Light drizzle 26% 20 km/h 11:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 61% 21 km/h 13:00 28°C Overcast 77% 19 km/h 15:00 28°C Light drizzle 86% 16 km/h 17:00 24°C Light drizzle 86% 11 km/h 19:00 23°C Light drizzle 69% 9 km/h 21:00 22°C Overcast 43% 13 km/h 23:00 22°C Overcast 16% 15 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook paints a picture of persistent moisture. From 9:00 AM onwards, light drizzle is anticipated, with a 26% chance of rain. As the morning progresses towards 11:00 AM, the drizzle is expected to intensify to moderate levels, with the probability of rain climbing to 61% and the temperature nudging up slightly to 28°C, accompanied by winds around 21 km/h. The afternoon, particularly around 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM, will see overcast skies and a higher likelihood of rainfall, with chances peaking at 86% by mid-afternoon, though temperatures will remain steady around 28°C. This consistent pattern of Bengaluru rain suggests that outdoor activities might need to be planned around the intermittent showers.

As the day winds down, the Bengaluru weather forecast suggests a gradual decrease in both temperature and rain intensity. By 5:00 PM, the temperature will drop to a cooler 24°C, still under light drizzle with an 86% chance of rain, and wind speeds reducing to 11 km/h. Evening hours, from 7:00 PM onwards, will see temperatures settling around 23°C to 22°C. While the rain chance diminishes to around 69% by 7:00 PM and further to 43% by 9:00 PM, skies are predicted to remain overcast for much of the late evening. The wind will pick up slightly to 15 km/h by 11:00 PM, but overall, the weather conditions are expected to be mild and consistently damp.

For residents navigating Bengaluru today, preparedness is key. Given the light to moderate drizzle and elevated humidity, comfortable, breathable clothing is advisable. Carrying an umbrella or a waterproof jacket is highly recommended, especially for commutes during peak morning and afternoon hours. While the temperatures are not extreme, the persistent dampness can make conditions feel cooler, so layering might be a good strategy. Staying hydrated is still important, even with cooler temperatures, and being mindful of potentially slick roads will be crucial for safe travel. This Bengaluru weather update suggests a day that calls for embracing the classic monsoon charm of the city.

This ongoing pattern of monsoon showers is typical for this time of year, and the latest Bengaluru weather forecast indicates a continuation of these conditions. Citizens are advised to stay updated with the latest Bengaluru weather updates as the situation can change. The prevailing weather highlights the importance of reliable weather information for daily planning in the city.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).