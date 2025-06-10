Mirzapur, June 10: A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalised in the Chakkodhar village here sparking anger among the locals, police said on Tuesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Om Prakash Singh said the incident took place Monday in a local park that had a statue each of Gautam Buddha, the Ashoka Pillar, and Dr B R Ambedkar.

"Unidentified individuals broke the statue of Dr Ambedkar Monday night. As the news spread, locals gathered near the park in protest," the officer said. Law and order was restored after police assured villagers that a new statue would be installed within 24 hours. Dr Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Sidhi: Man Defaces Dr BR Ambedkar’s Statue in Madhya Pradesh, Police Say ‘Person Mentally Unwell’.

Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Mirzapur

The vandalised statue was unveiled by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on November 24, 2024. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the culprits, police said.