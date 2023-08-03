A dead body has been found "stuck" in the anti-migrant barriers installed by Texas authorities on the Rio Grande river.The Mexican government on Wednesday said that a dead body has been spotted along the controversial floating barriers.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Holds Final Round of Consultations With Amazon, Flipkart and Other Online Platforms, Government Likely to Unveil Draft E-Commerce Policy Soon.

The bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys were recently installed by Texas authorities to stop migrants crossing into the United States.

Also Read | Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Man Stabbed to Death on Busy Road in Tigri Over Rs 3,000, Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video of Stabbing Goes Viral.

What we know so far

US authorities informed Mexico that "they found the body of a lifeless person stuck in the southern part of the buoys" on the Rio Grande river, Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said in its statement.

Authorities were trying to retrieve the body, the department said, adding that the cause of death and the person's nationality was not yet known.

The floating barrier was installed in July at a popular migrant crossing point on the Rio Grande on the instructions of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The barrier's design makes it more difficult for migrants to climb over or swim underneath. It stretches roughly the length of three soccer fields.

"We made clear our concern about the impact on migrant's safety and human rights that these state policies would have," the Mexican foreign department said in its statement.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that the barriers violate his country's sovereignty.

Hundreds of migrants die every year along the US-Mexico border. Most of the deaths occur while trying to cross the Rio Grande.

dvv/rc (AFP, AP)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).