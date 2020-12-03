New Delhi, December 3: The Centre, in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, opposed a life ban on contesting elections for convicted politicians, reports said. The government's views were sought by the apex court last month, after admitting a plea moved by senior advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyaya. EVMs Vulnerable to Hacking, Return to Ballot Paper: Petition in Supreme Court.

The plea demanded an amendment to Section 8(3) of the Representatives of People Act, 1951, seeking the replacement of clause which ordains a ban of six years from contesting elections after date of release from prison to a "ban for life". The bench headed by Justice SV Ramana had asked the Centre to express its view.

The central government in its affidavit was reportedly in favour of retaining the ban of six years from the end of punishment period. In other words, the Centre opposed the plea which sought amendment of the RPA law.

The Election Commission, while expressing its view before the court, backed the plea which sought lifetime ban on convicted politicians from entering the electoral fray. The bench is expected to further deliberate on the issue, before deciding on the petition.

