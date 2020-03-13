Coronavirus Outbreak: Bihar's PMCH Cancels Leave of Doctors, Support Staff

Coronavirus Outbreak. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna, March 13: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) has cancelled leave of all doctors and support staff. The hospital has also appointed two nodal officers for monitoring and treatment of patients.

"Vacation of all doctors and employees have been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Two nodal officers have been appointed for monitoring and treatment of patients," the PMCH said in a statement. Coronavirus in India: Nation on Alert Amid Rising Cases; Here’s All About the COVID-19 Preparedness, Action Taken by Modi Govt, Impact on Stock Market and Shutdowns Announced.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of lethal infection.