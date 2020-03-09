Coronavirus Threat: Government Sets Up 52 Testing Centres Across India, Check State-Wise Full List Here

New Delhi, March 9: In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) threat in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up 52 testing sites across the country. Three new cases of coronavirus infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday. This includes one from Ernakulam in Kerala, one from Delhi, one from Uttar Pradesh.
Of these 43, three patients from Kerala that were confirmed positive in February, have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. According to the government, a total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. 177 of them have been hospitalised, 33,599 passengers are under observation and 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.
Full List of Coronavirus Testing Centres in India:
|52 testing sites for COVID ‐19
|State/UT
|LIST OF VRDLs
|Andhra Pradesh
|1
|Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
|2
|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|3
|GMC, Anantapur, AP
|Andaman & Nicobar islands
|4
|Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
|Assam
|5
|Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|6
|Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
|Bihar
|7
|Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
|Chandigarh
|8
|Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
|Delhi-NCT
|10
|All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
|11
|National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
|Gujarat
|12
|BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
|13
|M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
|14
|Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
|Haryana
|15
|BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
|Himachal Pradesh
|16
|Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
|17
|Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18
|Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
|19
|Government Medical College, Jammu
|Jharkhand
|20
|MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
|Karnataka
|21
|Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
|22
|National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
|23
|Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
|24
|Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
|25
|Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
|Kerala
|26
|National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
|27
|Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|28
|Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
|30
|National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
|Meghalaya
|31
|NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
|Maharashtra
|32
|Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
|33
|Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
|Manipur
|34
|J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur
|Odisha
|35
|Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
|Puducherry
|36
|Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
|Punjab
|37
|Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
|38
|Government Medical College, Amritsar
|Rajasthan
|39
|Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
|40
|Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
|41
|Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
|42
|SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
|Tamil Nadu
|43
|King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
|44
|Government Medical College, Theni
|Tripura
|45
|Government Medical College, Agartala
|Telangana
|46
|Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|47
|King's George Medical University, Lucknow
|48
|Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|49
|Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
|Uttarakhand
|50
|Government Medical College, Haldwani
|West Bengal
|51
|National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
|52
|IPGMER, Kolkata
People have been urged to reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly upon arrival in India. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan continues to monitor and review the status, actions taken and future preparedness of the States as well as the Union Territories. Also, Secretary (HFW) is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis.