Coronavirus Threat: Government Sets Up 52 Testing Centres Across India, Check State-Wise Full List Here
Students and staff members seen wearing masks in Noida (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 9: In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) threat in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up 52 testing sites across the country. Three new cases of coronavirus infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday. This includes one from Ernakulam in Kerala, one from Delhi, one from Uttar Pradesh.

Of these 43, three patients from Kerala that were confirmed positive in February, have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. According to the government, a total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. 177 of them have been hospitalised, 33,599 passengers are under observation and 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.

Full List of Coronavirus Testing Centres in India:

52 testing sites for COVID ‐19
State/UT LIST OF VRDLs
Andhra Pradesh 1 Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
2 Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
3 GMC, Anantapur, AP
Andaman & Nicobar islands 4 Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
Assam 5 Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
6 Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
Bihar 7 Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
Chandigarh 8 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh 9 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
Delhi-NCT 10 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
11 National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
Gujarat 12 BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
13 M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
14 Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
Haryana 15 BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
Himachal Pradesh 16 Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
17 Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
Jammu and Kashmir 18 Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
19 Government Medical College, Jammu
Jharkhand 20 MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
Karnataka 21 Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
22 National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
23 Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
24 Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
25 Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
Kerala 26 National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
27 Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
28 Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
Madhya Pradesh 29 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
30 National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
Meghalaya 31 NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
Maharashtra 32 Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
33 Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
Manipur 34 J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur
Odisha 35 Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
Puducherry 36 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Punjab 37 Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
38 Government Medical College, Amritsar
Rajasthan 39 Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
40 Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
41 Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
42 SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu 43 King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
44 Government Medical College, Theni
Tripura 45 Government Medical College, Agartala
Telangana 46 Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Uttar Pradesh 47 King's George Medical University, Lucknow
48 Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
49 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Uttarakhand 50 Government Medical College, Haldwani
West Bengal 51 National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
52 IPGMER, Kolkata

People have been urged to reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly upon arrival in India. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan continues to monitor and review the status, actions taken and future preparedness of the States as well as the Union Territories. Also, Secretary (HFW) is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis.