Coronavirus Threat: Government Sets Up 52 Testing Centres Across India, Check State-Wise Full List Here

Students and staff members seen wearing masks in Noida (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 9: In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) threat in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up 52 testing sites across the country. Three new cases of coronavirus infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday. This includes one from Ernakulam in Kerala, one from Delhi, one from Uttar Pradesh.

Of these 43, three patients from Kerala that were confirmed positive in February, have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. According to the government, a total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. 177 of them have been hospitalised, 33,599 passengers are under observation and 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.

Full List of Coronavirus Testing Centres in India:

52 testing sites for COVID ‐19 State/UT LIST OF VRDLs Andhra Pradesh 1 Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati 2 Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 3 GMC, Anantapur, AP Andaman & Nicobar islands 4 Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Assam 5 Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati 6 Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh Bihar 7 Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna Chandigarh 8 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Chhattisgarh 9 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur Delhi-NCT 10 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi 11 National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi Gujarat 12 BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad 13 M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar 14 Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana Haryana 15 BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat Himachal Pradesh 16 Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 17 Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP Jammu and Kashmir 18 Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar 19 Government Medical College, Jammu Jharkhand 20 MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur Karnataka 21 Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore 22 National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore 23 Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore 24 Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka 25 Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka Kerala 26 National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala 27 Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 28 Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala Madhya Pradesh 29 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal 30 National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur Meghalaya 31 NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya Maharashtra 32 Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur 33 Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai Manipur 34 J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur Odisha 35 Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar Puducherry 36 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Punjab 37 Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab 38 Government Medical College, Amritsar Rajasthan 39 Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur 40 Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur 41 Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan 42 SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan Tamil Nadu 43 King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai 44 Government Medical College, Theni Tripura 45 Government Medical College, Agartala Telangana 46 Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad Uttar Pradesh 47 King's George Medical University, Lucknow 48 Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 49 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Uttarakhand 50 Government Medical College, Haldwani West Bengal 51 National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata 52 IPGMER, Kolkata

People have been urged to reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly upon arrival in India. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan continues to monitor and review the status, actions taken and future preparedness of the States as well as the Union Territories. Also, Secretary (HFW) is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis.