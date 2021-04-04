Mumbai, April 4: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a "weekend lockdown" besides stringent weekdays norms across the state amid rising COVID-19 cases. Stricter COVID-19 will come into force from tomorrow, April 5, to break the chain of the deadly virus in the state. Meanwhile, night curfew restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Mini Lockdown in Pune: Restaurants, Bars, Malls To Be Shut for a Week From April 3, Curfew To Be Imposed From 6 PM to 6 AM; Know What Is Open and Closed.

The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The weekend curfew would commence on Fridays at 8 pm, and end at 7 am on Mondays. Public transport in Mumbai, including local trains, would continue to run as usual. However, the Maha Vikas Agadhi government advised working from home to minimize crowds. Weekend Lockdown in Maharashtra: State Govt Announces Weekend Curfew From Fridays 8 PM to Mondays 7 AM; Mumbai Local Trains To Run As Usual.

Details About Night Curfew in Maharashtra:

What Will remain Closed in Maharashtra From April 5?

Religious places and amusement parks will remain shut in the state.

Indoor game facilities will also remain closed.

The state government also ordered the closure of saloons, parlours and gyms.

All political, cultural and social gathering will remain banned in Maharashtra.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Cinema halls and theatres in the state will not function.

Shops, malls and markets will remain closed except for those selling essential commodities.

What Will Remain Open?

Government offices and banking and insurance sectors will continue to operate at 50 percent staff capacity.

Gardens and open spaces will remain open

film, and television shootings will continue with production houses following COVID-19 protocols.

Home delivery and take away services will continue.

Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity. Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50 per cent sitting capacity during the day, and they are not allowed during the night.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country due to COVID-19. The state is again witnessing a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases since February 2021. Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state government said. With the addition of new infections, the overall tally in the state reached 30,10,597 while the death toll mounted to 55,878