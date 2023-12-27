Agartala, December 27: A Bangladeshi woman who married an Indian man and crossed the border illegally with him was arrested on Sunday night in a village near the Assam border in North Tripura. The state police and the BSF conducted a joint operation based on specific information and nabbed the woman, Jani Rani Das (25), from the house of her husband, Sudhangshu Das.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the woman was charged under the Passport Act for entering India without valid documents and sent to jail on Tuesday. Sudhangshu, however, managed to escape and is still on the run. The court ordered a five-day judicial custody for Jani Rani and a search operation for Sudhangshu, who is accused of smuggling and harbouring a foreign national. Cross-Border Love Story: Bangladeshi Woman Visits Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti District To Meet Boyfriend, Returns After Discovering He Was Married.

Jani Rani said that she had married Sudhangshu on December 17 at a temple in Bangladesh, where she lived with her parents after separating from her first husband. She claimed that she fell in love with Sudhangshu, who visited her area frequently and came with him to his village, Brajendranagar, in India three days ago. She said that they lived as a married couple without any trouble until the police raided their house following a complaint about a Bangladeshi woman staying there. Cross-Border Love Story: Sri Lankan Woman Marries Telugu Facebook Friend From Chittoor, Seeks Indian Citizenship.

The police also registered a case against Sudhangshu and his associate, Sushil Das, for helping him cross the border illegally with Jani Rani. The case was filed at Kadamtala police station on Monday under Section 12(B)/213 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Passport Act. The police also arrested 12 other Bangladeshi nationals, who were posing as winter garment sellers, from a different area in Khowai district on Sunday.

