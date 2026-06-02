Darjeeling Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle with a High of 22°C

Darjeeling residents should prepare for a thoroughly damp day on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as the hill station is forecast to experience light drizzle throughout the day. The forecast indicates a 100% chance of rain, with the highest temperature expected to reach around 22°C, while the low will dip to a cool 11°C. Light winds will generally keep speeds around 2-5 km/h, offering little respite from the persistent moisture.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Darjeeling, India — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 22°C Low 11°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 100% Max Wind 5 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Darjeeling — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 13°C Clear sky 11% 2 km/h 03:00 11°C Mainly clear 7% 2 km/h 06:00 16°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 09:00 20°C Light drizzle 29% 2 km/h 12:00 22°C Light drizzle 100% 4 km/h 15:00 19°C Light drizzle 100% 2 km/h 18:00 15°C Mainly clear 76% 1 km/h 21:00 14°C Partly cloudy 17% 1 km/h

Darjeeling, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning will start on a relatively clear note, with temperatures hovering around 13°C at midnight before cooling slightly to 11°C by 3 AM. Skies are expected to clear somewhat by sunrise, with a slight increase in temperature to 16°C by 6 AM. However, the drizzle is predicted to begin around 9 AM, coinciding with a temperature rise to 20°C. The most significant rainfall is anticipated from midday onwards, with the mercury peaking at 22°C at noon while heavy drizzle persists.

As the afternoon progresses into the evening, the conditions are expected to remain consistent with light drizzle, though the chance of rain will remain high at 100% until the evening hours. By 3 PM, temperatures will begin a slight descent to 19°C, still under overcast skies with persistent drizzle. The evening hours will see a gradual clearing, with the percentage of rain decreasing to 76% by 6 PM and further to 17% by 9 PM, as skies transition from mainly clear to partly cloudy, with temperatures settling around 15°C to 14°C.

Residents planning their day tomorrow should consider carrying umbrellas and wearing waterproof clothing. The consistent drizzle, while not heavy, will make for damp conditions throughout. Commuting may be slightly affected by wet roads, so extra caution is advised. Given the cool temperatures, layering clothing will be a practical choice. The low humidity and mild temperatures suggest no immediate heat-related concerns, but staying dry will be key to comfort.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).