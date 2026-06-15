Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle with a High of 23°C

Shimla, the Queen of Hills, is set to experience a mixed bag of weather on Monday, June 15, 2026. Residents and early visitors can anticipate a cool start to the day with clear skies, gradually giving way to light drizzle and moderate temperatures as the day progresses. The forecast indicates a significant cooling trend compared to recent warmer days, offering a respite from the summer heat.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 13°C Feels Like 12°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 80% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 02:00 11°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 04:00 10°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 10:00 21°C Light drizzle 16% 10 km/h 12:00 23°C Light drizzle 40% 12 km/h 14:00 23°C Light drizzle 65% 12 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with temperatures around 13°C, feeling like 12°C, under a clear sky. Humidity will be notably high at 80%, with a gentle breeze of 2 km/h. As the morning unfolds, the temperature will gradually rise. By 8:00 AM, the mercury is expected to reach 20°C. However, the clear skies will soon be interspersed with periods of light drizzle. By 10:00 AM, the temperature will climb to 21°C with a 16% chance of rain. This drizzle is forecast to intensify slightly through the midday hours, reaching its peak around 2:00 PM with temperatures hovering around 23°C and a 65% probability of light rain. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely with High Humidity, Feels Like 34°C.

Recent local reports suggest a tourist surge in Shimla, driven by pleasant pre-monsoon showers and the ongoing summer holidays. The current forecast for June 15, 2026, aligns with this trend, offering cool conditions suitable for outdoor activities, albeit with the possibility of light rain. While significant rainfall is not anticipated, preparedness for occasional drizzles will be key for those exploring the city.

For residents and tourists planning their day in Shimla on Monday, June 15, 2026, dressing in light layers would be advisable. The cooler morning temperatures will necessitate a light jacket or sweater, while the possibility of drizzle means carrying an umbrella or waterproof outer layer is a prudent choice. Commuters should be aware that the light drizzle might make roads slightly slick, particularly during the afternoon hours. Staying hydrated remains important, even with cooler temperatures.

Overall, the Shimla weather forecast for today promises a break from extreme heat, with a focus on mild temperatures and intermittent light rain. The conditions are generally favourable for tourism, though occasional dampness should be factored into daily plans. This shift in weather pattern is expected to maintain the pleasant atmosphere that has drawn many visitors to the hill station. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies and a High of 35°C Expected.

The day's temperature will remain relatively stable throughout the afternoon, with a high of approximately 23°C. As evening approaches, the drizzle is expected to subside, and temperatures will begin to drop gradually. The forecast anticipates clear skies returning in the late evening, making for a pleasant end to the day.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).